Greg McElroy Thinks 1 NFL Team Makes Sense For Jim Harbaugh

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh coaching against Illinois.CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

You can add ESPN’s Greg McElroy to the growing list of pundits who think Jim Harbaugh could be trading in Maize and Blue for Gang Green.

Harbaugh’s Michigan team is 1-2, and the whispers that his time in Ann Arbor is coming to an end are growing louder. Naturally, some people think the NFL is a logical landing spot considering Harbaugh’s background with the San Francisco 49ers.

On Get Up! this morning, McElroy and his fellow panelists were discussing potential hires for the 0-9 Jets when he threw out Harbaugh’s name.

“Don’t sleep on the possibility of Jim Harbaugh maybe returning to the NFL from Michigan as a guy who could potentially take over that organization that has fallen on hard times,” McElroy said. “We know [Jets owner] Woody Johnson likes to make a splash.”

It should be noted that McElroy’s colleague Marcus Spears said “the ship has sailed” for Harbaugh going back to the pro game. Time will tell if either man is right.

Coming off of back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Indiana, Michigan will host 13th-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

If Jim Harbaugh’s team falls to 1-3, you can bet the NFL rumors will become even more intense.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.