NFL World Reacts To Gregg Williams Getting Fired

Gregg Williams is out.

The New York Jets have fired the longtime NFL defensive coordinator on Monday morning. Williams was fired following the Jets’ disastrous collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Williams’ defense allowed a last-second game-winning touchdown to Derek Carr and the Raiders’ offense. Williams called a blitz with 15 seconds remaining and the ball at midfield. Carr stepped up in the pocket, avoiding the pressure, and found rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs over the top of the defense.

Monday morning, the Jets fired Williams.

Jets fired DC Gregg Williams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2020

The move comes as no surprise. Many were calling for Williams to be fired following Sunday’s devastating loss. The Jets were on the verge of their first win of the season, but Williams’ defense blew it in epic fashion.

“Dumbest call I’ve ever seen. Been around the thing for 58 years, 30 years as a coach. That’s the dumbest call ever. There’s a time and place for Cover-0. That sure ain’t it. It’s just stupid,” former Jets coach Rex Ryan said on Monday morning.

Rex Ryan on the Gregg Williams call (via @GetUpESPN): “Dumbest call I’ve ever seen. Been around the thing for 58 years, 30 years as a coach. That’s the dumbest call ever. There’s a time and place for Cover-0. That sure ain’t it. It’s just stupid.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/pvFtL1XgBh — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 7, 2020

Williams has been an NFL defensive coordinator for a long time, working for the Saints, Browns and Jets, among others.

Will he get another job?

With the Jets firing Gregg Williams, I'm hoping someone will do a full explanation how a guy who was behind bounty-gate, turned an Aaron Donald defense into silly putty and was defensive coordinator for the 0-16 Browns got the job in the first place. — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) December 7, 2020

Williams has been in the NFL for a long time, but following his Jets tenure – especially the way it ended – it’s difficult to imagine him working as a defensive coordinator again.