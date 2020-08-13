Gregg Williams Sends Message To Former Jets Star Jamal Adams

New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had his work cut out for him in 2020 even before Jamal Adams was traded.

But the longtime NFL coach seems to be taking Adams’ departure in stride. Speaking to the media this week, Williams praised Adams as “a really good young man” and enjoyed his time with him.

“Jamal’s a really good young man. I really enjoyed the time with him. I wish him the best. … I been doing this a long time. I been through a lot of these scenarios before. Now the focus and energy is here.”

Williams’ Jets defense finished 16th in points allowed and seventh in points allowed in 2019. Adams played no small part in hitting those marks, and he earned First-Team All-Pro honors for his efforts.

But Adams grew disillusioned with the Jets after the season. He publicly demanded the team trade him and got his wish several weeks ago when the Seahawks offered two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald in exchange for Adams and a fourth-round pick.

Unfortunately for Gregg Williams, Adams isn’t the only player he’s going to miss in 2020. Star linebacker CJ Mosley opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, the Jets will be without their top-two defenders.

Suffice it to say, the Jets will have a much harder time fielding a good defense this coming season.

Long term, the Jamal Adams trade may help them. But in the short term, Gregg Williams’ defense is likely to suffer.