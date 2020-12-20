The Spun

Here's Who Has The Tiebreaker Between The Jets, Jaguars

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up vs. LSU.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The New York Jets could potentially win today, and that would throw a major wrench in their plans of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

The 0-13 Jets currently lead the 9-4 Los Angeles Rams 23-17 in the fourth quarter out in California. If the Jets hold on, it will move into a tie with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record in the NFL.

Jacksonville is 1-13 after today’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After winning on opening day, the Jaguars have dropped a Baker’s dozen in a row.

If the two teams do end the day with identical records, the tiebreaker would be strength of schedule, which seems to be in the Jaguars’ favor. That would mean that with two weeks to go in the regular season, the right to draft Trevor Lawrence would belong to Jacksonville.

Needless to say, there are a lot of Jets fans sweating this out right now. They’d much rather their team lose and take a step closer to 0-16 (and Lawrence).

Fortunately, they have some hope. We’ve seen the Jets snatch defeat from the jaws of victory before, most recently against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.

They don’t have Gregg Williams to call any zero blitzes this time though.

