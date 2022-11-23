How Zach Wilson Reacted To Being Benched By Jets

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has pulled the plug on Zach Wilson as a starting quarterback, at least for the time being.

Saleh announced Wednesday morning that Mike White will start in Wilson's stead this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The former No. 2 overall pick has played poorly and potentially alienated some teammates with his deflective tone in Sunday's postgame press conference.

Asked by reporters how Wilson reacted to being benched, Saleh said the second-year pro didn't want to relinquish his spot but will be a supportive teammate moving forward.

"Not that he's not ready, but it's like 'Why now? Why me? I want to play,'" Saleh said. "But you expect that. But after a great conversation, I think we're on the same page.

Does he want to be on the field? Of course he does. But I know if there's gonna be anyone on the sideline cheering and rooting his teammates and hoping Mike White freakin' dominates, it's him."

The Jets are 5-2 in games Wilson has started this year, but the BYU product has completed only 55.6% of his passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Come Sunday, White will be making his first start since November 2021.