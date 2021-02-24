Ian Rapoport Has Telling Update On Quarterback Trade Market

The last few weeks have yielded plenty of quarterback drama with Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz all getting traded. But it may be a while before we get any more big moves.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the “quarterback carousel” is pretty much “stuck in the mud” right now. He pointed out that the New York Jets will not be making a decision on quarterback Sam Darnold anytime soon despite recent speculation. The Houston Texans remain firm in their decision not to trade disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

As a result, Rapoport is predicting that we go into the month of March in a bit of a lull on that front. But there is a potential timeframe for some more movement.

Rapoport said that the Jets will be evaluating the rookie quarterback class over the next few weeks. So they may come to a decision on Darnold in April.

But that still means about four to six weeks at least before another quarterback is traded.

From NFL Now: The QB Carousel is now stuck in the mud. The #Jets won't move any time soon, the #Texans haven't been willing to discuss it… there may be a bit of a lull overall. pic.twitter.com/pc2Hr3Di5C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2021

On the free agency front, we could see a number of veteran backups get released and quickly sign for other teams.

But the free agent QB market doesn’t have the kind of starpower we’ve seen in recent years. There’s no Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Peyton Manning or Kirk Cousins for teams to throw a king’s ransom at.

So get ready for a bit of a lull over the next few weeks as we all wait for teams to blink.

Who do you think will be the next team to make a big move at quarterback?