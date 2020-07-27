Ian Rapoport Identifies When Jamal Adams-Jets Relationship ‘Crumbled’

The Spun

Jamal Adams urges the New York Jets crowd to cheer at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets urges the crowd to cheer during their game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It’s increasingly looking like Jamal Adams’ issues with the New York Jets dates back to well before he started publicly complaining.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the “tense” relationship between Adams and the Jets began to crumble during the 2019 regular season. Apparently, Adams reached out to Dallas Cowboys players during the trade deadline, trying to convince the team to trade for him.

That certainly falls in line with reports dating back to last season that Dallas was interested in the star safety. Though at the time, Adams was reportedly upset with the Jets for listening to trade offers for him. Whether or not those complaints started before or after he reached out to Dallas is unclear.

But the Jets kept him at the trade deadline, and waited until the Seattle Seahawks offered a king’s ransom for him. They wound up getting two first-round picks, a third-rounder and a starting safety in the deal.

If true though, these new details change dynamic of the Jamal Adams’ efforts to force his way out of New York entirely. For seemingly ages he was complaining about being lied to and not getting a contract extension after outplaying his rookie deal.

But this new revelation seems to suggest that everything Adams said publicly were just excuses.

Regardless of the truth, Adams got what he wanted in the end. He’s now set to continue playing out his rookie deal, giving the Seahawks an elite defender. As for his former team, they got a massive package of draft picks that will help their rebuild.

In a weird way, everything worked out in the end.


