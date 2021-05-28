Impressive Photo Of Jets’ Young Star Linemen Is Going Viral

The New York Jets are planning to build their offensive line around left tackle Mekhi Becton and rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. And judging by a recent photo of them, they could have something special in those two.

This week the Jets released a photo from OTAs of Becton and Vera-Tucker walking side-by-side. But there was a third player in the photo that you can hardly see: Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Jets’ No. 2 overall pick is almost completely hidden by the two mammoth offensive linemen. And Wilson isn’t exactly tiny standing at 6-foot-2.

On top of garnering over 5,000 likes in a few days, the photo had Becton himself make a bold prediction for him and Vera-Tucker. “JORDAN AND PIPPEN!!! Mark my words!!!”

Jets fans and non-Jets fans alike have been stunned by what an “absolute unit” Mekhi Becton is.

“Good lord Mekhi is an absolute unit,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote.

“Sheesh. My man is wearing an XXL & it’s above his belly button. Becton is a unit,” one Jets fan tweeted.

“Mehkis arm might be bigger than my entire body,” another wrote.

The New York Jets are coming off a 2-14 season and axed head coach Adam Gase after just two seasons. They then traded starting quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers before drafting Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft as his replacement.

Wilson now has a semi-literal mountain guarding his blindside. He may not win nine games as a rookie, but it should be a lot harder to take him down than the last few Jets QBs.

