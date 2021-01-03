Injury Update For Jets Star Mekhi Becton

Few offensive tackles in recent memory have attracted as much attention in their rookie year as Jets LT Mekhi Becton. Unfortunately, his stellar rookie season could be ending with an injury.

On the opening drive of the second half against the rival New England Patriots, the Jets scored a touchdown. But it was a bittersweet moment as Becton went to the ground.

According to Jets reporter Connor Hughes, Becton was immediately taken to the locker room. He left the field with a very noticeable limp.

As of writing, the Jets have no issued an official injury report on their rookie offensive tackle. But he has faced a number of injuries this season, including a shoulder injury that cost him two games early in the year.

When healthy though, Mekhi Becton has proven to be among the most dominant offensive tackles in the league. Over the past two weeks, he’s held all-world pass rushers Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett in check as the Jets pulled out upset wins over the Rams and Browns.

Though Becton did not get selected for the Pro Bowl, he is quickly establishing himself as one of the top young tackles in the league.

We can only hope that Becton didn’t suffer any serious injuries. That will be a terrible way to end an otherwise brilliant season.

The Jets-Patriots game is being played on CBS. The Jets lead 14-7 in the third quarter.