The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Injury Update For New York Jets QB Mike White

New York Jets quarterback Mike White on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets during the first half in his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Earlier: The amazing emergence of New York Jets backup-turned-starter Mike White might have just been sidetracked in Indianapolis.

After leading his team on an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 19-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore, White went to the sideline and expressed discomfort in his right wrist and forearm area.

The fourth-year pro eventually went into the blue medical tent and veteran Josh Johnson, the Jets’ current No. 2 quarterback, began warming up.

According to longtime Jets beat writer Brian Costello, White does not have his helmet on, and Johnson will be taking over the offense on the next series.

We’ll update you on this developing story once the Jets provide some more information.

The Colts currently lead the Jets 14-7 in the second quarter.

Update: White is officially questionable with a right forearm injury.

After a 405-yard, three touchdown performance in his first career start last week, White was playing well tonight before getting hurt. He had completed 7-of-11 passes for 95 yards and the touchdown to Moore.

Hopefully whatever issue he’s dealing with is not a serious one.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.