Injury Update For New York Jets QB Mike White

Earlier: The amazing emergence of New York Jets backup-turned-starter Mike White might have just been sidetracked in Indianapolis.

After leading his team on an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 19-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore, White went to the sideline and expressed discomfort in his right wrist and forearm area.

The fourth-year pro eventually went into the blue medical tent and veteran Josh Johnson, the Jets’ current No. 2 quarterback, began warming up.

#NYJvsIND QB Mike White injured his hand or wrist on the touchdown pass. He was shown on the sideline trying to throw the ball. The ball hit the turf and it looked like he was saying “I can’t feel it”. — Mario Pilato (@PFF_Mario) November 5, 2021

According to longtime Jets beat writer Brian Costello, White does not have his helmet on, and Johnson will be taking over the offense on the next series.

Mike White does not have his helmet on. Josh Johnson is about to enter the game. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 5, 2021

We’ll update you on this developing story once the Jets provide some more information.

The Colts currently lead the Jets 14-7 in the second quarter.

Update: White is officially questionable with a right forearm injury.

Officially: A right forearm injury. Questionable to return. https://t.co/j6hiD9axQo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

After a 405-yard, three touchdown performance in his first career start last week, White was playing well tonight before getting hurt. He had completed 7-of-11 passes for 95 yards and the touchdown to Moore.

Hopefully whatever issue he’s dealing with is not a serious one.