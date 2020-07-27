Jadeveon Clowney Responds To New York Jets Rumors

It looks like Jadeveon Clowney may have just been joking when he told former teammate Brandon McDougald to ask the Jets to “come get him.”

On Monday, the newly-minted Jets safety took to Twitter to reveal he had a FaceTime conversation with Clowney. During that conversation, Clowney apparently told McDougald to tell the team to sign him if they want. Naturally, his apparent interest in the Jets started trending on Twitter.

Spoke to my boy (Clowney) today, told me to the tell the (Jets) to come get him!!” McDougald said. “Let’s make it happen (folded hands emoji).”

But Clowney appears to have made it clear that he was just joking around. In response to an Instagram post on his reported interest in the team, Clowney responded with a set of laughing emojis.

That’s a bit of a tough break for Jets fans, who were so pleased with how the weekend went overall. The team got a king’s ransom with two first-round picks, a third-round pick and McDougald in exchange for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Finding out that star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney had legitimate interest might have been the cherry on top.

Jets fans still have a lot to be satisfied with though. General manager Joe Douglas clearly has a good head on his shoulders, even if he couldn’t pacify his all-world safety.

But being an attractive destinations for marquee free agents just doesn’t seem to be their thing yet.