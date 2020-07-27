Jamal Adams isn’t the only safety who found himself with a new team this past weekend.

Brandon McDougald, who was sent to the New York Jets in the blockbuster deal for Adams, is on his way to New York on the final year of his current deal. And he’d like to bring another one of his former teammates with him to the Big Apple.

On Monday, McDougald revealed that he had a FaceTime conversation with former Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. During the conversation, Clowney apparently told McDougald to tell the Jets to “come get him.”

“Spoke to my boy (Clowney) today, told me to the tell the (Jets) to come get him!!” McDougald said. “Let’s make it happen (folded hands emoji).”

Clowney is a free agent, and one of the top free agents available right now. Last year was a bit of a down year for him as he recorded just three sacks for Seattle.

The Jets are certainly in a position to afford Jadeveon Clowney now. Per OverTheCap, the Jets current have $21 million in cap space. And they could easily have more after preseason roster cuts.

That’s probably enough to bring the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher in on a one-year flyer at the very least.

Assuming Clowney wasn’t just joking around, it looks like he might have some interest in joining the Jets. Whether there’s mutual interest is another story.