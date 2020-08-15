Jamal Adams Fires Back At Gregg Williams’ Recent Comment

Some breakups in the NFL don’t end on great terms. Evidently that’s the case between Jamal Adams and the New York Jets.

Adams stated multiple times this year that he wanted out of New York. His wish was finally granted back in July, when the Jets shipped him to the Seahawks in exchange for multiple draft picks.

You would think both sides would move on since their working relationship has been terminated, right? Well, think again. Earlier this week, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams threw some shade at Adams when discussing how he’ll fit in with the Seahawks.

“Jamal may get bored there because they don’t use their safety type things and all the different complexities…maybe not showing what they’re doing as much as we do,” Williams said. “We’ll do still the same patterns of things. We’ll still do a lot of the same exact things. But we’ll highlight the people we have here.”

Pete Carroll quickly responded to Williams’ comment, saying “We don’t make as many mistakes as he does.”

Just when you thought all this drama might end, Adams has decided to take a shot at Williams. The All-Pro safety tweeted the following message for his former defensive coordinator: “Gregg just misses me @PeteCarroll it’s ok…lol.”

New York and Seattle will face off later this season. Adams and Williams have probably already circled that date on their calendars.

We’ll see who gets the last laugh when the Jets and Seahawks clash in December.