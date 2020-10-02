Jamal Adams Had Message For Jets DC Gregg Williams During Loss

Two months before the start of the 2020 NFL season, the New York Jets traded star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

Adams made it clear through his social media channels that he no longer wanted to be part of the team. New York eventually obliged, shipping him to Seattle for two first round picks.

Adams has played well in his first three games with the Seahawks so far this season. Despite being on a new team, the star safety still thinks about his ex.

During Thursday night’s Jets-Broncos game, Adams had a message for his former defensive coordinator: Gregg Williams. After a botched defensive play, Adams fired a tweet at the Jets DC.

“Great trap call G Dub!” Adams said.

Great trap call G Dub! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 2, 2020

After the Jets traded Adams to Seattle, Williams had an interesting message for his former star.

“Jamal may get bored there because they don’t use their safety type things and all the different complexities…maybe not showing what they’re doing as much as we do,” Williams said. “We’ll do still the same patterns of things. We’ll still do a lot of the same exact things. But we’ll highlight the people we have here.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll quickly responded to Williams’ comment, saying “We don’t make as many mistakes as he does.”

The All-Pro safety then fired back as well. “Gregg just misses me @PeteCarroll it’s ok…lol,” he tweeted.

It’s clear there’s no love lost between these two.