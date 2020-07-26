Jamal Adams Has A Message For The Jets’ New Safety

Jamal Adams is finally out of New York, having been traded by the Jets to the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster deal on Saturday.

Adams’ exit from the Jets had been brewing for quite some time. He and the team had their disagreements about money, and Adams openly criticized the front office and head coach Adam Gase this offseason.

Despite his unceremonious end in the Big Apple, Adams shared a positive message for incoming safety Bradley McDougald, who was part of the Seahawks’ package to trade for the All-Pro safety.

“I wish you nothing but the best bro! Amazing city, you will love it!” Adams wrote to McDougald on Twitter.

After news of the trade broke yesterday, Adams actually shared a positive message for Jets fans on Twitter.

“To NY & especially the Jets fans: I love you & will always love you,” he wrote. “You all will hold a special place in my heart forever. When I came into the league, you embraced me & watched me grow! We went through it all together. Thank you for the Luv & support these 3 years. #Prez Out.”

Still, this trade was probably the only way this situation could have been resolved. It was clear that Adams wanted out, and the relationship between he and the Jets was irreconcilable.

Both sides now have a much-needed fresh start.