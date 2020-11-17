Jamal Adams Has Brutally Honest Admission About Jets Tenure

Everyone knows Jamal Adams had a tough time with the New York Jets. But we didn’t know the extent of his adversity until Tuesday afternoon.

Adams revealed on Tuesday he “fought depression” when he was with the Jets. The star safety felt the organization didn’t care about winning, and it negatively impacted him off the field.

“They do not want to win,” Adams said of the Jets on the All Things Covered podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “Let’s be honest, the Jets were the laughingstock. [In Seattle], this is how the NFL is supposed to be. This is the dream I was dreaming.”

Mental health has become a much bigger focus within sports these past few years. For Adams, his mental health took a massive hit because of the Jets’ lack of care to win. It’s encouraging to hear he’s doing better since joining Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle’s defense has definitely taken a step forward ever since Jamal Adams came to town. But it’s the Seahawks offense – which is recognized as one of the best units in the NFL – that’s struggled as of late.

Seattle’s lost two straight and three of its last four games. Two of its losses this season have come against NFC West division foes Los Angeles and Arizona.

The Seahawks’ recent woes have cost them the top spot atop the NFC West as the Cardinals have now pulled into a tie for first place.

Adams and the Seahawks have a chance to regain the division lead this week when they take on the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.