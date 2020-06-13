The relationship between the New York Jets and star safety Jamal Adams over the past year has been interesting to say the least.

During the 2019 NFL season, the Jets reportedly considered shipping Adams off to Dallas in a trade with the Cowboys. Although the team didn’t pull the trigger, Adams remained a major trade target this offseason as well.

Rumors of a potential trade grew louder leading up to the 2020 draft. Once again, the Jets decided not to pull the trigger on a trade and opted to keep Adams in the fold.

In the weeks since, Adams has been vocal about wanting a new contract. New York, on the other hand, reportedly prefers to wait until after the 2020 season.

On Friday, Adams responded t0 a post on social media with a brutally honest comment about his talks with the Jets.

“I can’t even get my first proposal that they said they would send over in January…,” Adams said in an Instagram comment. “I was called ‘selfish’ tho! Lol A lot of talk no action #StayWoke.”

Jamal Adams does not seem happy (from the latest @brgridiron IG post) pic.twitter.com/FNrtAY57Y5 — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) June 12, 2020

Adams is unquestionably one of the best safeties in the game – if not the best.

However, he’s still on his rookie contract and is being criminally underpaid for his services.

The Jets haven’t been willing to offer him a longterm deal – at least not yet – and it seems to be weighing on the young star.