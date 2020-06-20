Jamal Adams Has Honest Message For Fans After Trade Demand

Less than two days ago, one of the NFL’s best defensive backs reportedly made it clear he wants to be traded.

According to Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York. The former first-round pick reportedly told the team on Thursday afternoon that he wants to be traded.

The request comes after months of speculation about his future with the organization. New York reportedly shopped Adams during the 2019 season and once again before the 2020 NFL draft.

In the nearly two days since the news broke, Adams has stayed relatively silent on social media. However, on Friday night, he sent a message to fans making his stance clear – he’s ready to leave.

“It’s time to move on. Let it go. Appreciated you guys. No hard feelings. Nothin but luv,” he said in a comment on Instagram.

Not long after the trade demand leaked, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Adams has seven preferred trade destinations on his list. Fellow ESPN insider Field Yates added one more a few hours later – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jamal Adams’ list of preferred destinations is now: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texas native clearly wouldn’t mind playing closer to home. However, plenty of teams around the league remain in play.