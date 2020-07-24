ESPN Analyst Offers Blunt Critique For Jets After Jamal Adams News

It’s no secret that Jamal Adams wants to be traded from the New York Jets. If his intentions weren’t already clear, the All-Pro safety’s recent comments about head coach Adam Gase should answer any remaining questions.

Adams had a one-on-one interview with the New York Daily News to discuss his frustration with the Jets head coach. He criticized Gase’s leadership and inability to create relationships with his own players.

“At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team,” Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News . “If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team.” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland shared his thoughts on the growing tension between Adams and Gase. It appears he is siding with the LSU product in large part because he believes Gase needs to be more transparent with his team.

“The one thing you can’t do is lie to a player,” McFarland wrote on Twitter. “Players will respect you immensely if u tell them bad news honestly rather than lie and make them feel good. Adams isn’t the QB but he is the biggest star on that team.”

Jamal Adams has been linked to several teams, such as the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

The Jets would most likely receive a nice haul of draft picks in return for Adams. However, the front office might want to keep him since he’s still under contract for two more years.

With training camp set to begin next week, it’ll be interesting to see how the New York Jets handle this situation.