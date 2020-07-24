Jamal Adams gave a scathing interview ripping New York Jets Jets head coach Adam Gase today. And he’s not backing off anything he said.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Adams reaffirmed all of the things he said in the interview with the New York Daily News. He called his interview “the real story” on why he wants the team to trade him.

“This is the REAL story on why I asked for a trade,” Adams wrote. “Luv!”

In the interview Adams accused Gase of not being a leader, not addressing problems in the locker room personally, and letting other coaches do most of the player interaction. But given that Adams has been embroiled in a contract dispute with the team for months, it’s curious that he’s only bringing these issues up now.

Adams has been doing everything in his power to force a trade from the Jets. Just this week he ripped Jets owner Woody Johnson on Twitter too.

The two-time Pro Bowl safety claims that the team lied to him about working on a contract extension with him before the 2020 season. But to date, there have been reports of any movement on that front.

So Adams is resorting to going scorched earth with the New York Jets instead. He’s formally requested a trade but been denied so far.

Jamal Adams appears inclined to go to training camp to avoid fines, but his status for the regular season is very much up in the air.