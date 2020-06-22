Jamal Adams Posts Telling New Message To Jets Teammate

Jamal Adams is still a New York Jet – for now, that is. Adams’ latest tweet doesn’t inspire much confidence he’ll be playing in New York this upcoming season.

The elite safety’s patience with the Jets’ front office appears to have run out. Adams is upset that the organization has yet to restructure his contract to pay him what he feels he’s truly worth.

The Cowboys have been named the favorite to land Adams in a potential trade. The Jets safety has made it clear he wants to play in and for Dallas. For now, the Jets have no incentive to trade one of the best defensive players in the NFL, though.

But if Adams’ latest tweet is any indication, he doesn’t want to be playing for the Jets in 2020. The LSU alum tweeted “I’ma miss balling with u the most” in response to Jets teammate Marcus Maye’s latest tweet.

Brotha just keep being u. Show the world why you're the best FS in the Game. U deserve everything coming your way. I'ma miss balling with u the most. Believe that!

Love you forever brotha🖤✊🏽 https://t.co/rD4bHvFPp3 — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 22, 2020

Adams certainly appears confident he won’t be playing in New York in 2020. Perhaps there’s more going on behind the scenes that we’re unaware of.

Were Dallas to land the elite safety, the Cowboys would boost one of the better defenses in the NFL. But Dallas will have to give up plenty in return to land Adams in a trade.

Whether a trade does indeed happen or not, it looks like Adams is done waiting on the Jets to make a decision.