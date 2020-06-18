Jamal Adams Reportedly Has 7 Preferred Trade Destinations

Earlier this afternoon, one of the NFL’s best defensive backs reportedly made it clear he doesn’t want to play for his team any more.

According to Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York. The former first-round pick reportedly told the team earlier today that he wants to be traded.

The request comes after months of speculation about his future with the organization. New York reportedly shopped Adams during the 2019 season and once again before the 2020 NFL draft.

However, the Jets decided not to pull the trigger on a trade. With no new contract in hand, Adams decided now was the right time to ask out of New York.

Not long after the trade demand leaked, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Adams has seven preferred trade destinations on his list.

Here’s the list:

Baltimore Ravens

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Adams has been active on social media, blasting the Jets for not responding to his request for a new deal.

“I can’t even get my first proposal that they said they would send over in January…,” Adams said in an Instagram comment. “I was called ‘selfish’ tho! Lol A lot of talk no action #StayWoke.”

The Texas native clearly wouldn’t mind playing closer to home. However, we’ll have to wait and see if the Cowboys or Texans make the Jets an offer they can’t refuse.