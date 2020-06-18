Jamal Adams Sends Clear Message About His Contract Situation

As sure as the sun rises in the morning, Jamal Adams will be on social media talking about his contract situation. Sure enough, the all-world safety has a new message today addressing his displeasure with how things are going.

Taking to Instagram, Adams responded to a comment with a lengthy complaint about how he’s being characterized by fans and the media. The New York Jets star took issue with people comparing his situation to fellow 2017 draft pick Patrick Mahomes.

Adams pledged to look after himself the way an NFL franchise takes care of itself. But he finished his statement by saying, “Maybe it’s time to move on!”

That last statement in particular has led to all kinds of speculation. Does Adams mean he wants to move on from talking about his contract, or move on from the Jets?

Judging by Adams’ determination to get his money, it’s hard to believe he’s truly done talking about the contract. On the other hand, he doesn’t have many options if he wants to “move on” from New York.

In response to a comment on Instagram, Jets All Pro S Jamal Adams speaks on contract negotiations and concludes with “Maybe it’s time to move on!” pic.twitter.com/aGjJ1Vda3s — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020

It’s hard to imagine that Jets general manager Joe Douglas will allow himself to be bullied on social media into giving Adams what he wants though. By all accounts, the Jets are perfectly willing to wait Adams out with the two years remaining on his contract. They also have the option of using an inexpensive franchise tag in 2023.

Despite his on-field dominance, Adams has very limited leverage outside of his production.

The Jets reportedly listened to offers before the trade deadline this past year, but ultimately kept him.

One thing’s for sure: We haven’t heard the last of Jamal Adams. We probably haven’t even heard the last of him this week.