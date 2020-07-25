Le’Veon Bell Has Telling Comment After Jamal Adams Trade

The Seattle Seahawks may have just changed the entire landscape of the NFC with one move, acquiring All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade. Jets star Le’Veon Bell has some thoughts about the move.

New York will receive safety Bradley McDougald, a first-round pick and third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022 in exchange for Adams. That’s an excellent haul for general manager Joe Douglas, who now has to make sure he makes the right selections with those picks.

While most fans in New York are genuinely pleased with the package the team received in return for Adams, it appears Le’Veon Bell is frustrated with the way his former teammate handled this entire situation.

Bell posted a cryptic message on Twitter, writing “ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves.”

ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 25, 2020

It sounds as if Jamal Adams recruited Le’Veon Bell to the New York Jets last offseason, just to demand a trade one year later.

Adams made it abundantly clear that he was done playing for the Jets. Earlier this week, he sat down with Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News to discuss his frustration with Adam Gase’s coaching style.

At the end of the day, Adams’ wish was granted. He’ll now get to join forces with Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks.

As for Bell, it’ll be interesting to see if he follows up on this cryptic message. One thing is for sure though, he’s not a fan of what has transpired over the last few months.