After spending months urging the New York Jets to trade him, Jamal Adams got his wish today. Running back Le’Veon Bell, who signed with the team last year, wasn’t thrilled with the news that Adams is heading to the Seattle Seahawks.

Bell effectively forced his way off of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, holding out the full year after refusing to play under the franchise tag. He wound up signing with the Jets in free agency the next year. After news of the Adams trade came through, he put the star safety on blast, saying that Adams recruited him to New York, only to force a trade months later.

Tonight, Adams responded. The newest Seattle Seahawks had a brief, but clear message for Bell. “Noted. See u Week 14!” he wrote, citing the upcoming Jets-Seahawks showdown in Seattle on Dec. 13.

Now, Le’Veon Bell has changed his tone a bit. His response back to Adams started out pretty aggressive, saying that the safety “lied” to him, and that he doesn’t take the “Week 14” tweet as a threat. He went on to reiterate that he “wants the best” for Jamal Adams.

“noted” what?! lol that you LIED? PLEASEE TRUST that it IS “noted” then..& if I’m supposed to take “see you in week 14” as a threat…I don’t! but it’s still allll love and like I told you ON THE PHONE I want the best for you..if this is the best for you, I want it for you bro 🙌🏾 https://t.co/yyNGH5XAb3 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 26, 2020

It is definitely tough if the young Adams actively recruited Bell to New York, only to make this push. Of course, Bell knows well the tough business of football. His gambit to get off the Steelers was basically unprecedented, but he didn’t feel that playing on the franchise tag was the best thing for him, so it is hard to knock him for doing what he did in 2018.

Adams’ move is one that plenty of NFL stars have made before, and will make every single year, in football and other pro sports.

Jamal Adams gets his wish and joins a Super Bowl contender in the Seattle Seahawks. The future is more unclear for Le’Veon Bell and the New York Jets, but the team did get a great haul, including two first-round picks, a third-rounder, and safety Bradley McDougald.

Update: Adams was determined to get the last word here.

We’ll see if Bell decides to swipe back after that. It’s hard to get hit with the Cam’ron meme and just let it lie.