Jamal Adams Sends Message To Jets Fans After Trade

Jamal Adams sent a heartfelt message to New York Jets fans on Saturday after being traded to the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon.

Adams has been frustrated with the Jets’ front office and coaching staff for some time now. Adam Gase has been at the center of the All-Pro safety’s frustration. But Adams won’t have to worry about the Jets’ struggles any longer.

The former Jets safety is now on his way to join the Seattle Seahawks out of the NFC West. Seattle gets a much-needed defensive playmaker out of the trade while the Jets bolstered their future draft picks, including a first-round pick in both 2021 and 2022.

The trade officially ends months of drama surrounding Adams and the Jets. It’s safe to say the blockbuster trade is a relief for all parties involved, but Adams still has fond memories of playing in front of and for Jets fans.

“To NY & especially the Jets fans: I love you & will always love you,” Jamal Adams wrote on Twitter. “You all will hold a special place in my heart forever. When I came into the league, you embraced me & watched me grow! We went through it all together. Thank you for the Luv & support these 3 years. #Prez Out.”

Adams’ message seems sincere, but most Jets fans aren’t buying it. The now Seahawks safety has done nothing but trash the Jets’ organization for months now. Up to this point, it didn’t seem like Adams had any heartfelt feelings for anyone involved with the Jets.

The New York Jets will have a chance at revenge against Adams and the Seahawks when the two teams meet later this year on Dec. 13 at Centurylink Field.

