Jamal Adams Trashes Jets Head Coach Adam Gase In New Interview

Over the past year, perhaps no player’s name has been uttered more in potential trade talks than New York Jets safety Jamal Adams.

During the 2019 season, the Jets reportedly considered an offer from the Dallas Cowboys. Just a few months later, New York once again placed him on the trade market during the 2020 NFL draft.

During that time, Adams has been vocal about the organization’s unwillingness to sign him to a longterm deal. He eventually demanded a trade, but the Jets haven’t been willing to work with him on that either.

This week, Adams took matters into his own hands. The former LSU Tigers star sat down with Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News for an interview.

Adams used the interview to clear the air and take a shot at Jets head coach Adam Gase in the process.

Here’s what he had to say about Gase:

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land. As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

The bad blood between Adams and the Jets organization has been brewing for months and it doesn’t look like it’s about to end any time soon.

New York has Adams under contract for at least two more seasons on his rookie deal. The team doesn’t have to trade him or offer him a new deal, which could make things turn ugly in the near future.

Will New York finally move on?