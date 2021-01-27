Jeremy Pruitt Is Reportedly Close To Landing A New Job

After being fired at Tennessee earlier this month, Jeremy Pruitt seemed poised to land on his feet.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Pruitt is working on a deal to join the New York Jets coaching staff. The Jets currently have vacancies at defensive backs coach and linebackers coach – both positions that Pruitt has held before. But he has never worked in the NFL before.

Prior to being hired as head coach of the Volunteers in 2017, Pruitt spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Alabama. Before that, he spent the better part of the previous 20 years coaching defensive backs in high school and college.

Pruitt might have gotten a reference for the job from Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton. The two of them worked together at Alabama in 2007.

Jeremy Pruitt served as Tennessee’s head coach from 2018 to 2020. He went 16-19 with a 10-16 record in the SEC and one bowl appearance – a Gator Bowl win over Indiana.

Pruitt was ousted earlier this month following a 3-7 season and NCAA recruiting violations. He has since been replaced by Jeff Heupel.

Going the assistant route in the NFL doesn’t mean that Pruitt is giving up on his college head coaching aspirations though.

Just last year, Bret Bielema served as outside linebackers coach for the New York Giants. That didn’t keep Illinois from hiring him as head coach before the 2020 NFL season was even over.