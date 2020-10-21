It appears Joe Douglas and the New York Jets are cleaning house. For the second time this week, New York has made a trade.

On Sunday, the Jets sent defensive tackle Steve McLendon and seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Buccaneers for a 2022 sixth-round selection. Moments ago, the front office decided to part ways with another member of its defense.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets will send outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the 49ers. At this time there’s no report stating what the Jets are receiving in return.

Willis has only been active for two games this season, but the 49ers are in desperate need of bodies on defense. The defending NFC champions have lost Kwon Alexander, Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman and Solomon Thomas to injuries this season.

Trade! The #Jets are sending OLB Jordan Willis to the #49ers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2020

Willis was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year prior to going pro.

Despite all his success at Kansas State, Willis hasn’t been a very productive player in the NFL.

Over the past four years, Willis has compiled 52 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. It’d be unfair to expect him to make a huge impact on the 49ers. However, he might find some playing time on an injury-riddled roster.

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Jets have time to pull off a few more trades.