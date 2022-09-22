Jets Add Key Wide Receiver To Injury Report

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--OCTOBER 03: Wide Receiver Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets scores a Touchdown and celebrates with Wide Receiver Keelan Cole #88 during the Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on October 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

There were a number of heroes in the New York Jets' epic comeback win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. But one of them was a surprise addition to the injury report today.

On Thursday, the Jets added wide receiver Corey Davis to the injury report after he was limited in practice. He is currently dealing with a knee injury.

Davis had the first of two touchdown passes from Joe Flacco in the final two minutes of their 13-point comeback win over the Browns. He caught a 66-yard touchdown with less than 90 seconds remaining, which preceded the game-winning drive.

When healthy, Davis is the Jets' No. 1 wide receiver. He is in the second year of the three-year, $37.5 million contract he signed with them as a free agent in 2020.

Through two games to start the season, the Jets' passing has been uncharacteristically good. Quarterback Joe Flacco has back-to-back games with over 300 passing yards.

The Jets rank eighth in total yards on offense and top five in all passing categories. No other team has more passing attempts than them.

But a lot of those yards and touchdowns have come either in garbage time or after opposing defenses have taken their foot off the gas.

Will Corey Davis be healthy enough to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, or will he have to sit this one out?