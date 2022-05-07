Jets Have Officially Signed Their Top Draft Pick

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets won't have to worry about their negotiations with Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner lingering into June. Moments ago, the team announced that Gardner has signed his rookie contract.

Gardner was selected by the Jets with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft.

The full details of Gardner's contract have not been released at this time. What we do know, however, is that it's a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

If Gardner lives up to the hype in New York, his fifth-year option will certainly be picked up.

Gardner was considered the top cornerback in college football last season, allowing just 13 catches for 117 yards.

A strong argument can be made that Gardner is at his best in man-to-man coverage. That being said, he has made it known that he'll be able to handle whatever the coaches throw at him.

"I fit great. However they want to use me, I'm willing to be versatile, I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win," Gardner said. "They want to play zone, they want to play man, they want to blitz me, they want to put me at linebacker — I don't think that's going to happen, but I'm willing to do whatever it takes, however they want to use me."

The Jets have been searching for a star cornerback for several years. We'll find out this fall if Gardner can fill that role for Robert Saleh's squad.