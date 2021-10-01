Jets Announce Decision On WR Denzel Mims For Week 4

For the past two weeks, Denzel Mims has been a healthy scratch for the New York Jets. However, it sounds like the second-year wide receiver will finally get a chance to show what he can do on the field this weekend.

Mims has been inactive for the last two games because the Jets’ coaching staff wanted him to improve on special teams. Of course, the fans in New York weren’t pleased with that decision.

After watching the offense struggle mightily in back-to-back games, the Jets have decided that Mims should suit up against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mims will be active this Sunday, telling reporters “He’s going to get some opportunities.”

#Jets coach Robert Saleh tells reporters that former 2nd round pick Denzel Mims will be active this week. “He’s going to get some opportunities.” He has one catch for 40 yards on the season, but has been inactive the last few games. Up Sunday, though. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2021

The Jets will not have rookie Elijah Moore (concussion) this weekend, but should get veteran slot receiver Jamison Crowder back.

It was only a matter of time before Mims returned to the lineup. That’s why the Jets reportedly turned down trade offers for the former second-round pick last month.

As a rookie, Mims had 23 receptions for 357 receiving yards. There was some optimism that he could have a breakout year this fall, but he spent most of September on the sidelines.

In his only game this season, Mims had one reception for 40 yards. New York will need the Baylor product to have some explosive plays in the passing game this Sunday against Tennessee.