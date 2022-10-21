Jets Announce Decision On Elijah Moore For Broncos Game

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 02: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 2, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

On Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore requested a trade. The former second-round pick is apparently frustrated with his role and usage this season.

With a matchup against the Denver Broncos on the horizon, the Jets have made a decision on Moore's status for Week 7.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Moore will not play on Sunday. Denzel Mims will be active instead.

Even though Moore will be inactive for this weekend, the Jets claim this is not a punishment. Saleh said he doesn't believe it's fair to ask Moore to play considering his mental state right now.

Saleh added that trade requests are "part of what we deal with every day."

Moore voiced his frustrations with the Jets on Twitter after the Week 6 win over the Packers.

"If I say what I really wanna say ... I'll be the selfish guy... we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I'll be solid. So I'll just stay quiet Just know I don't understand either," he wrote.

As a rookie, Moore had 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns. He has 16 receptions for 203 yards this season.

Time will tell if Moore can redeem himself in New York.