Jets Announce Ring Of Honor Inductees: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 27: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets warms up prior to their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Jets announced that they'll expand their Ring of Honor this fall.

D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold and Darrelle Revis will be the latest additions to the Jets' Ring of Honor. They were teammates together on the 2009 and 2010 rosters that made the AFC Championship Game.

Revis had a remarkable career in New York, earning All-Pro honors three times. He finished his Jets stint with 388 combined tackles, 112 passes defended and 25 interceptions.

Ferguson, meanwhile, made the Pro Bowl three times as a member of the Jets. As for Mangold, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Unsurprisingly, Jets fans are thrilled about this Thursday's news regarding the team's Ring of Honor.

"This is so awesome and is giving me all the feels," one fan tweeted.

ESPN's Damien Woody also shared his thoughts on this news.

"Congratulations to my former teammates! Got to watch their greatness up close…well deserved fellas," Woody wrote.

Mangold will be honored on Sept. 25, Ferguson will be celebrated on Oct. 30, and Revis will join the Ring of Honor on Nov. 27.

The crowds for those three Jets games should be quite large.