Jets Announce Star OT Is Currently Sidelined With Injury

As the New York Jets continue to integrate their new offense under first-year head coach Robert Saleh, one of the cornerstones of their franchise is going be watching from the sidelines with an injury.

On Friday, Saleh revealed that star offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is dealing with plantar fasciitis. He said that Becton doesn’t require surgery but will be out of action for a few weeks.

Becton was the Jets’ No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after a standout career at Louisville. As a rookie, he exceeded most expectations, handling some of the most dominant defensive linemen on an otherwise terrible offense.

Unfortunately, he was also bothered by injuries as a rookie, missing two games and 30-percent of snaps in 2020. The Jets finished 2-14 and have retooled almost the entire team in the offseason.

Mekhi Becton’s greatest responsibility in 2021 is going to be protecting the blindside of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. They might not have drafted Wilson at all if they didn’t believe they could protect him.

At 6-foot-9 and over 350 pounds, Becton is one of the largest players in the NFL. He physically dwarfs the quarterbacks he will be protecting.

Hopefully Becton’s injury doesn’t keep him off the field all the way into the regular season. Any success the Jets hope to have on offense could hinge on his availability.