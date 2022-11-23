Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend.

Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.

So, who will replace Wilson as the starter for the Jets? Moments ago, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will lead the offense this Sunday.

White appeared in four games for the Jets in 2021. He finished the season with 953 passing yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Jets fans fell in love with White because he had 405 passing yards and three touchdowns in an upset win over the Bengals last October.

Even though Saleh has made a change at quarterback, he's not ready to close the book on Wilson's career in New York.

"Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters. "The young man needs a reset. This is an opportunity for him to sit back."

Saleh has not committed to a starter past Week 12. He made it clear that he'll take a day-to-day approach to his quarterback situation.

Wilson will be inactive when the Jets host the Bears this Sunday.