Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bengals

With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson expected to miss time with a PCL injury, the New York Jets will have a new starter under center against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will be the starting quarterback against Cincinnati. It will be White’s first career NFL start.

White finished last Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after Wilson was injured. He completed 62.5-percent of his passes for 202 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

The quarterback position appeared to be in flux just two days ago when the Jets traded for veteran Joe Flacco. There were questions whether Flacco would start right away given his superior experience to White.

But on Sunday, White will be tasked with holding down the fort as Zach Wilson continues to recover.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh announced that QB Mike White will start Sunday against the Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2021

Mike White was a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft. But he never saw the field for Dallas and was released after one season.

The Jets signed White in 2019 and kept him on the practice squad that season. He spent the 2020 season on and off the field but never played in a game.

White managed to win the backup job this past summer, and has been active every game so far. With Wilson out, he’s getting his chance to shine.

Unfortunately, with the Jets playing as poorly as they are right now, he’s going to be hard-pressed to find any success.

