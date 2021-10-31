Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Thursday Night Game

If there was any doubt about Mike White starting for the New York Jets in Week 9, head coach Robert Saleh removed it after today’s stirring win.

White, a former fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, was sensational for the Jets in their 34-31 comeback win over the previously 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon. White completed 37-of-45 passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while also catching a two-point conversion on a trick play.

In becoming the first Jets quarterback to throw for 400 or more yards in a game in over 20 years, White officially earned the starting nod for Thursday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

No surprise after today, but Jets’ HC Robert Saleh says Mike White will start at QB on Thursday vs. the Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2021

When the Jets traded for Joe Flacco late last week, it seemed to indicate they wanted the veteran to start some games while rookie No. 2 draft pick Zach Wilson heals from a sprained PCL. However, as long as White keeps playing well, he’s going to keep the job while Wilson is out.

Could he keep it beyond that? Well…

Saleh says “anything is possible” regarding White being the #Jets long-term answer at quarterback. And away we go — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 31, 2021

That answer is probably just Saleh being correct, but we all know how everyone loves a good quarterback controversy, especially in New York.

All kidding aside, there will be plenty of time to debate how long White should remain the Jets’ starter. For now, he should enjoy today’s performance for the ages and the team’s second win of the season.