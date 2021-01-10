Jets Announce They’ve Completed Notable Coaching Interview

This weekend has been quite a mixed bag for the New York Jets fanbase. On the bad side of things their ideal head coaching candidate, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, re-committed to the Cyclones. But today the team completed an interview that the franchise can definitely get behind.

The New York Jets announced on Sunday that they have completed an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. He is the fifth candidate the team has interviewed since firing Adam Gase one week ago.

Daboll was hired by the Bills in 2018 after spending the previous five years between New England and Alabama. He is widely credited with developing QB Josh Allen into a star in 2020. His stock rose significantly yesterday as the Bills topped the Indianapolis Colts to win their first playoff game in 25 years.

Daboll also has previous connections to the New York Jets. He served as their quarterbacks coach under Eric Mangini from 2007 to 2008.

We have completed an interview with Brian Daboll for our head coaching vacancy. 📰 https://t.co/725XWxj8gC pic.twitter.com/oNxClMfGn2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 10, 2021

Hiring Brian Daboll would be an interesting move for the Jets for a number of reasons. On top of getting one of the hottest coordinator candidates in the NFL, they’d also be depriving a division rival of their top assistant.

Better yet, the work that Daboll did on Josh Allen after his struggles in the first two years could be a boon to Sam Darnold. He might be capable of fixing the former No. 3 overall pick after he regressed in 2020.

Would Brian Daboll be a good head coaching candidate for the New York Jets?