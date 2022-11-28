Jets Announce This Week's Starting Quarterback Decision

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 01: Quarterbacks Zach Wilson #2, Mike White #5, Chris Streveler #15 and Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 1, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the approach Jets head coach Robert Saleh is taking at quarterback this week.

Saleh said Monday that Mike White will start again at quarterback for New York this weekend. White, who got the nod yesterday in place of a benched Zach Wilson, threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Saleh did not rule out Wilson ever starting again, but made it clear White will be the man against the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

“We’re week-to-week,” Saleh said, via SNY. “There’s things we’d love to see Zach accomplish over the course of a quality reset. This is Mike White’s opportunity, that doesn’t change. Mike’s got an opportunity to go stack another great day up this week. When we feel like Zach is ready to roll, he’s gonna roll.”

The Jets are 7-4 and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt. With everything that's at stake, Saleh should not consider going back to Wilson unless White gets hurt or proves wildly ineffective.

And even in case of the latter, veteran Joe Flacco might be a better option to run the offense, given how much Wilson has struggled this season.