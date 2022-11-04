Jets Announce Unfortunate Decision On Wide Receiver Corey Davis

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--OCTOBER 03: Wide Receiver Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets scores a Touchdown and celebrates with Wide Receiver Keelan Cole #88 during the Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on October 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

For the second week in a row, the New York Jets will be without wide receiver Corey Davis. He was just ruled out for this Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Davis is currently dealing with a knee injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh expects the veteran wideout to return after their bye week.

This is an unfortunate blow to the Jets' passing game. Davis has been quite reliable this season, hauling in 19 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets' offense has to be firing on all cylinders this Sunday if they want to keep up with the Bills.

With Davis ruled out for this weekend, the Jets will need Denzel Mims to step up. He had two catches for 76 yards last Sunday.

Additionally, the Jets will need to lean on rookie receiver Garrett Wilson. The Ohio State product had six receptions for 115 yards against the New England Patriots.

The Bills and Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.