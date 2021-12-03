Jets Announce WR Corey Davis’ Status For Sunday’s Game

The New York Jets were able to notch a rare win this past Sunday without the services of star wide receiver Corey Davis. But will they need to go play without him again this weekend?

On Friday, the Jets updated Davis’ status heading into Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Davis is officially listed as questionable for the game with a groin injury. He practiced for the first time this week on a limited basis.

Davis is the Jets’ leading wide receiver with 477 receiving yards. He is tied for third on the team in receptions and tied for the lead in touchdown grabs with four.

Davis has already missed three games this season due to various injuries, which has opened the door for rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore to take a bigger role. And he’s made the most of his extra time.

Moore is second on the Jets in receptions and leads the team in total touchdowns with five.

Jets injury report: WR Corey Davis (groin) is questionable. DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/d475w1LsMR — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 3, 2021

The New York Jets are 3-8 and not really playing for anything meaningful anymore. From here on out, the season is all about evaluating players for the coming offseason.

Unfortunately, it’s difficult to properly gauge rookie quarterback Zach Wilson when so few of his receivers are healthy. Wilson is struggling enough as it is without having to throw to so many young and inexperienced players.

The Jets made Corey Davis a very rich man in order to be a proper No. 1 receiver on the team. They’ll need him to act like one down the stretch.

The Jets-Eagles game will be played on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.