Jets Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player In A ‘Surprise’ Move

After losing their top linebacker on Saturday and their top safety last week, the New York Jets have decided to cut their longest-tenured player.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets are releasing starting right guard Brian Winters. A third-round pick by the Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft, Winters started 12 games as a rookie and maintained his starting role through three head coaches and three general managers. In seven seasons with the team, Winters played 89 games and started 79 games of them.

Winters was the longest-tenured member of the Jets heading into the 2020 NFL season. He was one of only two players remaining on the roster that were drafted by former general manager John Idzik between 2013 and 2014.

However, Winters was also set to make over $7 million in 2020. Cutting him gives the Jets all of that money in cap they can use to fill their holes.

A surprise release: Jets are cutting last season’s starting right guard Brian Winters, per source. As a starting guard, Winters is not expected to be without a job very long. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2020

Brian Winters’ release comes as Jets general manager Joe Douglas continues what is a very long rebuild for his team.

He used most of his offseason cap space signing interior offensive linemen and used the No. 11 overall pick to grab bit offensive tackle Mekhi Becton to protect his blindside.

Last week, he traded star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a massive haul that included two first-round picks.

The 2020 season is likely going to be a wash as the Jets adapt to all of the changes. But the team seems to be setting itself up well for whatever Douglas’ plan is.