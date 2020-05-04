Jets Are Reportedly ‘Engaged’ On Potential NFL Trade

The New York Jets appear to be actively shopping a top-flight safety that they got in the 2017 NFL Draft.

But it’s not All-Pro Jamal Adams that they’re interested in moving. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have “engaged in trade talks” about starting free safety Marcus Maye.

The Jets took Adams No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, but then grabbed Maye the very next day. They took Maye out of Florida with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round.

Maye and Adams would go on to start all 16 games for the Jets as rookies that year. Unfortunately, injuries restricted Maye to just six games in what could have been a Pro Bowl campaign for him in 2018. But he overcame the injury bug in 2019, playing all 16 games this past season.

Sources: Jets have engaged in trade talks about safety Marcus Maye. Story: https://t.co/qJnpBMVadJ pic.twitter.com/nrN3HlnpEo — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) May 4, 2020

Though he lacks the playmaking ability of Adams, Maye is entering the conversation as one of the NFL’s best free safeties.

He showed as much with a game-winning pass deflection against the Steelers in Week 16.

Still can’t believe that Marcus Maye made this play & stole my Christmas spirit. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/65OwoZ7Zmj — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) December 24, 2019

But Maye has had his share of embarrassing moments too. Who can forget the 104-yard interception return that saw him tackled one yard short of a touchdown?

#Jets’ Marcus Maye laughs off jokes over falling short of TD on 104-yard INT. “I’ve seen it a bunch and I laugh every time I see it.” Story: https://t.co/IximutEc2m pic.twitter.com/stSH7eT4Rr — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) October 11, 2018

A Marcus Maye trade may not yield the kind of draft pick haul that Adams would, but some team may be willing to pay a pretty penny for him.

What kind of compensation should the Jets be looking for in a Marcus Maye trade?