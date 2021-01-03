Jets Are Reportedly Expected To Make ‘Big’ Offseason Trade

With their 2020 season nearing a dismal end, the New York Jets already appear to be looking into the future. General manager Joe Douglas will get the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as the organization hopes to retool and rebuild.

But apparently, the draft won’t be the only focus for New York this spring.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets plan to execute a “big” trade this off-season. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, however, the report named Sam Darnold as a potential trade piece. Schefter said that the main question for the Jets will be whether they move their young quarterback or the No. 2 pick before next year.

Alongside the expected big trade, Schefter reported that the Jets will make many moves this off-season.

Jets are expected to make a big trade this off-season. Whole question is whether they trade QB Sam Darnold or the No. 2 pick to a team that intends to draft a QB. But GM Joe Douglas will be executing some sort of big trade, amongst their many moves. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

A trade including Darnold would certainly be considered huge considering the stock the Jets have put into him over the last few years. New York drafted him out of USC with No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft hoping that he would be the next franchise quarterback.

Since he arrived in New York, Darnold has failed to live up to lofty expectations. Although many Jets fans attribute the problems to the players around the young quarterback, he still doesn’t seem to be the answer to turning around the organization. In 2020, he’s thrown for 1,942 yards and just eight touchdowns in 11 games.

Getting rid of the No. 2 draft pick would also be a big move for Douglas to make. If the Jets choose to stick with Darnold, then another team could use the early pick to take a quarterback prospect. Meanwhile, New York could get other important assets in return.

The 2-13 Jets will wrap up their season today against the New England Patriots. Darnold may play his last game in a New York uniform when the two teams square off at 1 p.m. ET.