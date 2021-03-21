Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Lineman

The New York Jets have seemingly been hoarding their cap space like a dragon’s treasure for the majority of free agency. But today they made one of their bigger acquisitions (in more ways than one) with an addition to their defensive line.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Jets are adding for New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Per the report, it’s a two-year deal worth up to $17 million.

Rankins has had an up and down career since going No. 12 overall to the Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft. He started all 32 games between 2017 and 2018, but has only one start in his other three seasons combined.

The former first-round pick will likely be an immediate starter alongside star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Whether the Jets get starter quality production out of him is a bigger mystery.

2018 was Sheldon Rankins’ best season by far. He had 40 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 15 QB hits and 8.0 sacks – all career highs – that season.

But in 2019 and 2020, Rankins’ contributions and role in the defense diminished. He has a grand total of 30 tackles, and 3.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

That said, a change of scenery could be just what the doctor ordered for Rankins. The Jets are bringing in a defensive guru in Robert Saleh as their new head coach. Given the great work Saleh has done with some of his 49ers linemen, if he can’t save Rankins’ career it’s possible no one can.

Will Sheldon Rankins have a breakout year in 2021?