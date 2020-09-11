Jets Coach Adam Gase Has Troubling Injury Update For Rookie WR Denzel Mims

The New York Jets had high hopes for rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims when they took him in the 2nd round following a stellar career at Baylor. But Adam Gase has an injury update for the rookie wideout that Jets fans are going to hate.

On Friday, Gase revealed that Mims – who was already battling a hamstring injury – injured his second hamstring in practice on Thursday. As a result, he is doubtful for Sunday’s opener against the Buffalo Bills.

But the outlook only looks worse. Gase suggested that Mims may need to go on injured reserve. However, he intends to speak to general manager Joe Douglas about it.

At the very least, it probably wouldn’t be wise to put him in a fantasy football lineup in Week 1. It might not even be worth keeping him on the roster at all by the end of the weekend.

Adam Gase said there is a chance Denzel Mims lands on the injured reserve. He will talk to Joe Douglas about that. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 11, 2020

Adam Gase says Denzel Mims won't practice today after hurting his other hamstring in practice yesterday. Will Mims play vs Bills? Gase: "It's not looking good." — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 11, 2020

Denzel Mims was the only wide receiver the Jets took in the 2020 NFL Draft. They traded down in the second round and were relieved that he was still there when they picked him.

But for a year where the team needs Sam Darnold to take another big step forward in his development, that decision was widely panned by Jets fans.

The team let go of star deep threat Robby Anderson in free agency. Replacing him is former Buccaneers receiver Breshad Perriman, who had a career-year in Tampa Bay’s high-octane offense last year.

As for Mims, it’s a rough start to his NFL career, and right after he seemed ready to play in Week 1.

How will the Jets offense fare this year?