Jets Coach Adam Gase Offers Injury Update For QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold winds up to throw a pass for the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets drops back to pass against the defense of the New England Patriots during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Jets hosted the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 0-3 teams in search of their first win.

Sam Darnold and the Jets got off to a fast start thanks to a ridiculous 46-yard touchdown run from the quarterback. Unfortunately, the former No. 3 overall pick suffered what looked to be a significant injury.

The young Jets quarterback attempted to evade a Broncos defender. He was wrapped up and tossed to the ground, landing on his right shoulder. Darnold immediately grabbed at his right shoulder, but remained in the game.

After a handoff to running back Frank Gore, Darnold walked off the field in pain. Trainers checked him out on the sideline before he was eventually taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Darnold came back into the game and actually finished the contest. However, on Friday afternoon, head coach Adam Gase suggested he could still miss time.

“Anything’s on the table right now,” he said to reporters.

Darnold finished the game 23-of-42 passing for 230 yards. He added another 84 yards on the ground and the Jets only offensive touchdown of the night.

He was under constant pressure and was sacked six times during the contest.

The Jets sit at 0-4 on the season – and that’s with Darnold in the starting lineup. If he were to miss time, it would be tough for New York to find its first win.


