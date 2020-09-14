It looks like there may have been a problem with Le’Veon Bell’s hamstrings after all. All jokes aside, things are not looking great for him right now.

On Monday, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase announced that Bell is likely going to be out several weeks with a hamstring injury. Bell left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter with an injury and did not return.

However, Gase expressed optimism that Bell could return sooner than expected. He praised Bell’s conditioning and work ethic. But judging by how Bell played in his limited snaps on Sunday, the Jets will hardly notice a difference.

He finished the game with six carries for 14 yards, and added two receptions for 32 yards. The Jets went on to lose the game, 27-17 in a game that was far more lopsided than the final score would indicate.

Gase said Bell could be out a couple of weeks. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 14, 2020

Adam Gase praises RB @LeVeonBell's work ethic and reiterates the great shape he is in. Jets HC doesn't want to put a firm timetable on his absence. 'I just wouldn't be surprised if he came back quicker than anticipated.' — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) September 14, 2020

Le’Veon Bell has gotten off to a rough start in his tenure with the New York Jets. Last year he under-performed on the first year of the four-year, $52.5 million contract he got. He had career lows in just about all of his per game averages.

The Jets did everything they could to upgrade the offensive line in an effort to make things easier for Bell. But none of it worked in Week 1 against Buffalo.

Maybe it’s Bell, maybe it’s the offensive line, maybe it’s Adam Gase, maybe it’s the Jets. Whatever it is, it’s ruining the prime years of the former All-Pro’s career.

We’ll find out in a few weeks if he can recover his diminishing reputation.