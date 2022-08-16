Jets Confident In Joe Flacco: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Joe Flacco #5 of the New York Jets throws against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Jets received encouraging news this Tuesday involving Zach Wilson. The second-year quarterback underwent successful knee surgery and could potentially suit up for Week 1.

Even if Wilson has to miss a few games, the Jets won't explore the trade market for a potential upgrade at quarterback. That's because they have faith in Joe Flacco.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently confirmed the Jets' confidence in Flacco.

"With Jimmy Garoppolo available from the #49ers, the #Jets don’t appear intent on making a move," Rapoport said. "They have confidence in Joe Flacco in the likely scenario where he starts until Zach Wilson is 100% ready."

Though it may sound odd, there are NFL fans who are excited to watch Flacco lead the Jets during Wilson's absence.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed confidence in Flacco following the team's preseason opener.

"You guys know how I feel about Joe," Saleh told reporters. "Everyone does, the whole world knows. Joe is a phenomenal football player. He's having a great camp and he has a lot of juice left in the tank."

Flacco appeared in two games last season, completing 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 338 yards with three touchdowns.

Does Flacco have any gas left in the tank? We'll find out soon enough.